Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,255 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in CDW were worth $16,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in CDW by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in CDW by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW Stock Up 0.3 %

CDW stock opened at $207.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $191.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.49. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $215.00.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.18. CDW had a return on equity of 83.33% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 30.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Citigroup started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.00.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

