Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,811 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,811 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $22,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth $1,524,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 539,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,706 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total transaction of $749,877.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,072 shares in the company, valued at $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.39, for a total value of $749,877.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Fang Roe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $271,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,239,510.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,223 shares of company stock worth $19,685,695. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marriott International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on Marriott International from $208.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.57.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $206.15 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.90 and a 12 month high of $210.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.08. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 649.26% and a net margin of 12.15%. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 23.45%.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Stories

