Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 11,517 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,517 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $16,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 305.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.17.

Cummins Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $230.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $244.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $236.16. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.40 and a 12-month high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

