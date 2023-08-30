Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 1,000 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $18,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 106,308.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,587,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $389,527,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 298.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,492,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,684 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 617.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 583,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,839,000 after acquiring an additional 502,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMP opened at $340.43 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.35 and a 52 week high of $358.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $339.03 and a 200 day moving average of $320.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.22.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total transaction of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

