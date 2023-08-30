Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,036 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $24,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,268,800,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $120.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.88. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $170.27. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.05. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.49%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $186.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

