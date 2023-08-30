Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,381 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $19,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,329,000 after acquiring an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $6,120,354.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $58.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

