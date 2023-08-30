Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,649 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $22,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,716,000 after acquiring an additional 70,034 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 273.1% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $3,171,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,501,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $529,859.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,066.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.22, for a total transaction of $3,171,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,740,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,501,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,334 shares of company stock valued at $30,972,674 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $185.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.96. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.20 and a fifty-two week high of $193.91.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.