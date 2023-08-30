Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 6,299 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $18,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth $1,199,000. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 85,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,076,000 after acquiring an additional 7,255 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $225.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.96. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.75 and a 12 month high of $241.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. As a group, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

