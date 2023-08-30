Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 5,860 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $21,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,102,000 after acquiring an additional 12,904 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $511.49 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $564.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $512.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $491.05. The company has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 104.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $586.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $8,173,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

