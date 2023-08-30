Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 329,568 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 88.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 703,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 329,568 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $18,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,477,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,625,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062,005 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,243,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,058 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,883,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,944,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,388 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.65. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

