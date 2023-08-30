Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 2,940 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on CHTR shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.41.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $451.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $394.30 and a 200 day moving average of $364.97. The stock has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $452.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 35.69%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.