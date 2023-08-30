Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 13,876 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $23,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE NSC opened at $207.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.01. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $261.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.27.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

