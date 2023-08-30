Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 679,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,023 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $24,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,718,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,790,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,253,000 after acquiring an additional 396,726 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,837,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 63.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,950,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ovintiv by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,377,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,061,000 after acquiring an additional 69,047 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $47.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $59.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OVV

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.