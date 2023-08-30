Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,748 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.06% of Hilton Worldwide worth $21,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 28.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

NYSE:HLT opened at $149.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.78. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.39 and a 1-year high of $157.14. The company has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HLT

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.