Toronto Dominion Bank Has $21.75 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $21,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $511.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.05. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $564.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $943.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 16,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $8,173,770.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,057,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $586.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

