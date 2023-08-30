Toronto Dominion Bank Has $17.29 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,541 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $17,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 76.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 800.0% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.43. The company has a market capitalization of $85.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Argus boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $124.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Airbnb from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total value of $2,554,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $26,333,728.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.74, for a total transaction of $2,554,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 206,151 shares in the company, valued at $26,333,728.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $338,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 203,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,018,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,090,014 shares of company stock worth $282,709,684 over the last ninety days. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

