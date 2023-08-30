Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,656 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $20,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $4,175,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 141.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,912,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,726,000 after buying an additional 1,119,687 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in American Electric Power by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 77,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.90.

American Electric Power Trading Up 0.5 %

AEP opened at $79.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.83. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.80 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

