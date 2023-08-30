Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 234,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,596 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Sysco were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 422.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,950,000 after buying an additional 9,253,988 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 70,686.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,666,000 after buying an additional 6,957,665 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $397,373,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sysco by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,459,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,859,000 after buying an additional 1,666,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,145,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,367,000 after buying an additional 1,178,404 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $69.22 and a 1 year high of $87.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.22.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SYY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

