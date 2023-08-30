Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,414 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $19,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 69.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter worth $687,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 270.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total value of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,072.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William R. Bowman sold 2,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.65, for a total value of $859,432.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,512.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 1,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.28, for a total transaction of $630,904.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,072.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,104,307 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $416.50 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $235.69 and a fifty-two week high of $428.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $399.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

