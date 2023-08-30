Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,958 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $22,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:SPG opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.85. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.46%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SPG

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.