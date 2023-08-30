Toronto Dominion Bank Cuts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,958 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.06% of Simon Property Group worth $22,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simon Property Group Trading Up 1.7 %
NYSE:SPG opened at $113.54 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.53.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.36.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
