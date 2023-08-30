Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 1,138 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $22,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Shares of ADM opened at $81.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $69.92 and a 52-week high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.52%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 24.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.50.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

