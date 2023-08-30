Toronto Dominion Bank Acquires 2,940 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $21,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 12,010.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $273.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $472.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.41.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total transaction of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $451.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $452.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $364.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

