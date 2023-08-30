TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Insider Steven P. Raia Sells 1,000 Shares

TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of TopBuild stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total value of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded up $10.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $286.73. 225,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,017. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $140.66 and a 12-month high of $307.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.05.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TopBuild by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in TopBuild by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 5,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in TopBuild by 3.2% in the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in TopBuild by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Stephens lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

