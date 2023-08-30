Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the July 31st total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Stock Performance

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,932. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.17. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBCP. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 429.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 429,100 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 60.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 970,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 364,865 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 83.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 511,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 232,744 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 93.4% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 427,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 206,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth about $1,608,000. 4.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Company Profile

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

