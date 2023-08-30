Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD) Short Interest Up 53.8% in August

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,600 shares, a growth of 53.8% from the July 31st total of 27,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBLD. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $4,578,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,131,000 after buying an additional 138,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 389,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 121,978 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 266,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after buying an additional 110,508 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 365,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 77,191 shares in the last quarter.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.18. 55,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,784. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.22.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th.

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

