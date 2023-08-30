Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Reaches $210.79 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $210.79 million and $3.36 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0337 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039002 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00013161 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004418 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

TFUEL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,261,636,326 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org.

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

