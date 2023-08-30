TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TXMD opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. TherapeuticsMD has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $10.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.87.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter. TherapeuticsMD had a net margin of 61.23% and a return on equity of 232.35%. On average, analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TherapeuticsMD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXMD. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 22.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 46,974 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 312,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 2,231,301 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,259,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

