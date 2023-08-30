The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.17 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, August 24th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.17 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $8.14. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.76 per share.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.00 to C$92.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.45.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of TD stock opened at C$83.25 on Monday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$76.32 and a 12-month high of C$94.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$83.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$82.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$152.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.