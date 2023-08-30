The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Timken in a report issued on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.35. The consensus estimate for Timken’s current full-year earnings is $7.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Timken’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.73 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Timken from $90.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.22.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $76.49 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. Timken has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $95.08.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.06). Timken had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.37%.

In other Timken news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 10,000 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,913,380.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hansal N. Patel sold 789 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $59,293.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,112.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,101 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,893 in the last 90 days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Timken by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,808,000 after acquiring an additional 29,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,773,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,420,000 after buying an additional 112,617 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,094,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,272,000 after buying an additional 134,234 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,403,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,439,000 after buying an additional 1,079,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,267,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,559,000 after buying an additional 346,714 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and industrial motion products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as industrial motion components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

