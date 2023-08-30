The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $11.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HAIN. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stephens started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $11.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $988.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.92. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $22.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $447.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.61 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 15.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,081,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,432 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,152,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,217 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,323,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,293,000 after purchasing an additional 232,596 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,399,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,295,000 after purchasing an additional 38,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,354,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,959,000 after purchasing an additional 558,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

