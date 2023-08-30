The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Update

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 115,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

The Glimpse Group Trading Up 2.1 %

The Glimpse Group stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. The Glimpse Group has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.90.

Get The Glimpse Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Glimpse Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.87 target price on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 10.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Glimpse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Glimpse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.