The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 687,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,066 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $10,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 811,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,897,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,072,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NAPA. Bank of America dropped their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE NAPA opened at $12.84 on Wednesday. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $91.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.71 million. Research analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

