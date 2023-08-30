The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,902 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 39.4% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 25,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 46.0% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in Charles Schwab by 53.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel purchased 833 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,438.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,022.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCHW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.96. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $45.00 and a 52-week high of $86.63.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

