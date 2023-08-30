Textron (NYSE:TXT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

TXT has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Get Textron alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Textron

Textron Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TXT opened at $76.94 on Friday. Textron has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.34. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Textron will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Textron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Textron by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 354,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77,657 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.