Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3594 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ:TCBIO opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.82. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $23.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.98 per share, with a total value of $123,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 259,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,052,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.98 per share, with a total value of $123,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 259,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,052,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $307,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 264,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $521,360 in the last three months.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Texas Capital Bancshares
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- How to Capitalize on Netflix’s Accelerating Recovery
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 5 Undervalued Stocks To Secure Your High Yield Portfolio
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- 4 Reasons Why Nike Should Be in Your Portfolio Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.