TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 73.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WULF. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. B. Riley reduced their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Shares of WULF opened at $2.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67. TeraWulf has a fifty-two week low of $0.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,000 shares in the company, valued at $997,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $102,480 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WULF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TeraWulf by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 73,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

