TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Short Interest Update

TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,250,000 shares, an increase of 26.7% from the July 31st total of 13,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 15.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WULF shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities began coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on TeraWulf from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

TeraWulf Trading Up 20.4 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TeraWulf stock opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. TeraWulf has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.

In other news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 55,488 shares of company stock worth $102,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TeraWulf

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 5,028.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TeraWulf by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,603,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after buying an additional 1,863,027 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in TeraWulf by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,850,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after buying an additional 1,730,128 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TeraWulf in the 1st quarter valued at $1,214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TeraWulf by 295.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,659 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc was founded in 2021 and is based in Easton, Maryland.

