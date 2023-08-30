TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 45.6% from the July 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENK traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,897. TenX Keane Acquisition has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,524,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $1,371,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,929,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TenX Keane Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

TenX Keane Acquisition Company Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

