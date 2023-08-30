TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for TC Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, August 25th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.63. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

TRP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TC Energy from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on TC Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered TC Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TC Energy from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.06.

TRP opened at $36.04 on Monday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.50.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 36,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 390.28%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

