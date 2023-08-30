T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
T2 Biosystems Stock Down 18.9 %
T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.
T2 Biosystems Company Profile
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
