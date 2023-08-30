T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Down 18.9 %

T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in T2 Biosystems by 449.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 440,531 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in T2 Biosystems during the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

