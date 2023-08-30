Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

SYPR stock opened at $2.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.85 million, a PE ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 1.25. Sypris Solutions has a one year low of $1.71 and a one year high of $2.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYPR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

