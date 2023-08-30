Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.23 and a 52 week high of $121.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.36.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

