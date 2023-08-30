Synovus Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,857 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,913,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,962 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $742,922,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,575,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,167,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,383 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,555,000 after acquiring an additional 408,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,084,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $91.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.44. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Activision Blizzard Increases Dividend

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 24.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 1.07%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Activision Blizzard from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Roth Capital cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup cut Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays lowered Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on ATVI

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.