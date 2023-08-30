Synovus Financial Corp Sells 7,049 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 22.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,049 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 255.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gildan Activewear by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GIL shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL stock opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.92. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.30 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $840.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.03 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.94%.

Gildan Activewear Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

