Synovus Financial Corp Sells 289 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Humana by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 62,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Humana by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Humana by 40.5% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Humana by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,081,000 after purchasing an additional 6,062 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter worth $2,693,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $481.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $462.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $423.29 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by $0.06. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $26.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.21%.

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Humana from $637.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $568.00 to $599.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $592.95.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

