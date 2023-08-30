Synovus Financial Corp Sells 250 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $228,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter worth about $410,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 315.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 27,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $50.38 on Wednesday. iShares Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.88 and a 12-month high of $52.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

