Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,362 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its stake in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NPO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NPO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of EnPro Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EnPro Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th.

EnPro Industries Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of EnPro Industries stock opened at $134.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.50. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $144.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.24.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.43 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc design, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary, value-added products and solutions to safeguard critical environments in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic seals, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

