Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,061 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 507.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 137.9% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lori A. Snyder sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.37, for a total transaction of $83,211.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,998.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CSL opened at $266.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $266.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $241.42. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $314.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.44%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

