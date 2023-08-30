Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,034 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.4% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $334,610.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chad Keetch sold 3,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $334,610.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,450,165.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $28,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,052.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,972,517 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $98.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.84 and a 52-week high of $102.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.26 and its 200 day moving average is $93.27.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $921.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.96 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 7.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

