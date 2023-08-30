Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Synovus Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,846 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter worth $106,328,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 135.6% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,020,000 after buying an additional 487,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the fourth quarter worth $29,172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

ITT Stock Up 2.2 %

ITT opened at $101.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.46. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $102.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.93.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.16. ITT had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ITT from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ITT in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Maurine C. Lembesis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $405,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

